AgJunction Files Patent Infringement and Breach of Contract Lawsuit Against Ag Leader Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), has filed a patent infringement and breach of contract lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona against Ag Leader Technology, Inc. (“Ag Leader”). The lawsuit alleges that Ag Leader products violate three of AgJunction’s patents related to automated machine control. The lawsuit further alleges that Ag Leader has breached the supply agreement between the companies.



"AgJunction holds a comprehensive steering and machine control IP portfolio which has been tested and enforced in multiple actions," said Bob Barjesteh, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AgJunction. "These assets are vital to hands-free steering and autonomous functions and are critical components of our corporate strategy. After unsuccessful efforts over these last several months to negotiate a new supply agreement and resolve these alleged infringement issues out-of-court, we are left with no choice but to file this lawsuit against Ag Leader."

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and an injunction to prevent Ag Leader from selling in the U.S. any products infringing AgJunction’s patented technology. Specifically named in the lawsuit are Ag Leader’s recently launched SteerCommand Z2 and SteadySteer systems.

AgJunction is committed to bringing new technologies and products to the market, along with protecting its products and partners by continuing to enforce its rights against unlicensed use.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision agriculture manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to its current and future operations. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies as well as unanticipated force majeure events. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by the Company. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives and focus. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to successfully introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims made by or against the Company for the infringement of intellectual property and the outcome of such claims and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

