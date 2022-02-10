AGL to Close Australia’s Giant Polluting Coal Plants Earlier

James Thornhill
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AGL Energy Ltd. plans to shutter Australia’s two biggest polluters a few years earlier, as the aging coal plants struggle to compete against rising renewable generation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bayswater facility in New South Wales will close by 2033, two years earlier than previously planned, while Loy Yang A in Victoria will now halt by 2045 instead of 2048, the Sydney-based company said Thursday. The two facilities are huge polluters, spewing out almost 31 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2019-2020, or almost 10% of all Australia’s reported emissions.

AGL’s value almost halved last year after it was hit by a double whammy of plunging costs for renewable generation that damped power prices and made its coal plants less profitable, and waning investor appetite for polluting assets. The company faced down a shareholder resolution in 2020 calling for it to bring forward closures that was supported by investors including BlackRock Inc., but will consider closing the facilities as soon as 2030 and 2040.

“Those earlier dates may be possible if the broader market develops in the way that it possibly could,” Graeme Hunt, AGL’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview. “We will be looking at this annually.”

In the meantime the two giant plants are still needed to ensure reliable power supplies, he said.

“We need to continue to balance the need for this capacity in the system to support reliability and affordability of energy until they are not needed -- and that’s some distance out,” Hunt said. “When people look at that they will understand that we have made significant steps here.”

‘Token Effort’

The company missed an opportunity in not setting a bolder timetable with the “token effort,” Glenn Walker, senior campaigner at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Coal is the biggest threat to a safer climate future, and a terrible financial investment, as AGL’s plunging share price and reputation demonstrates,” he said. “In delaying Loy Yang A and Bayswater’s inevitable closure, AGL is putting worker and investor security, as well as the climate, at serious risk.”

Bayswater and Loy Yang A will be spun off along with other generation units into a company called Accel Energy. Accel plans to reach net-zero emissions from its generation fleet by 2047, while the remaining AGL Australia retail business seeks to be fully carbon neutral by 2040, in new targets announced Thursday.

The coal sites will be re-purposed as low-carbon industrial energy hubs, incorporating lithium-ion battery arrays and hydrogen production plants. AGL will also underwrite 3 gigawatts of new renewable and flexible generation capacity by 2030 to assist in the transition.

READ: Old Coal Plants in Australia Are Becoming Clean Energy Hubs

The plants have provided regional jobs and reliable power for decades, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement. His government has been a staunch supporter of fossil fuels, even with climate change seen as a key issue in elections due by May.

“While this announcement is a commercial decision and AGL has complied with the minimum 3.5-year notice period, the exit of such a considerable amount of reliable generation is a concern for the continued reliability and affordability of the system,” he said. “Delivery of new, timely, replacement dispatchable capacity will be critical in keeping prices low and the lights on.”

AGL rose as much as 3.9% following the announcement of the closures and an outlook for more positive estimated earnings this year, before falling as much as 1.8%.

(Updates with comments by CEO from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Largest iPhone Assembler Says Parts Shortages Are Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest assembler of iPhones said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • China Evergrande shares firm after chairman vows full construction, no fire sales

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped on Thursday after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction, and ruled out fire sales. Evergrande, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion international bonds deemed to be in default, has been struggling to repay creditors, suppliers, and deliver homes. China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.

  • Husband Makeover: This Man Hasn't Cut His Hair Since He Was 18 Years Old!

    Viewer Tiffany is looking to give her husband Wade a makeover, so Rach brings in Carson Kressley to help—and he starts with a massive hair chop.

  • India's retail inflation likely reached RBI's 6% upper limit in January - Reuters poll

    India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found. Inflation is climbing across the world and India is no exception but price rises have stayed relatively tame by historical standards, allowing the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged for now. The Feb. 7-9 poll of 37 economists predicted inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 6.00% in January on an annual basis, the highest in seven months, from 5.59% in December.

  • BlueScope Steel Limited's (ASX:BSL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 23% Below Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of BlueScope Steel Limited ( ASX:BSL ) by estimating the...

  • EV Materials Stock Catches an Upgrade as Wall Street Moves on From Short Seller’s Report

    Benchmark upgraded MP Materials stock to Buy from Hold. The EV materials company has an agreement to supply GM with magnets.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • Wells Fargo Hires BMO’s Vonderahe for Private Equity Dealmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. hired Bank of Montreal veteran Kurt Vonderahe as a managing director in its financial-sponsors group.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownVonderahe will work with private equ

  • Stocks lose steam in Asia before U.S. inflation test

    World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory.

  • Bonds Rally as Policy Makers Push Back on Rate-Hike Wagers

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally spread across the world’s biggest government bond markets on Wednesday after policy makers from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England pushed back against traders betting on a rapid pace of interest-rate hikes this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.