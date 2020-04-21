AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AGL Energy:

0.13 = AU$1.5b ÷ (AU$14b - AU$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, AGL Energy has an ROCE of 13%.

Is AGL Energy's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that AGL Energy's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.0% average in the Integrated Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where AGL Energy sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how AGL Energy's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:AGL Past Revenue and Net Income April 21st 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for AGL Energy.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect AGL Energy's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

AGL Energy has current liabilities of AU$2.7b and total assets of AU$14b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On AGL Energy's ROCE

Overall, AGL Energy has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. AGL Energy shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.