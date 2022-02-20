Brookfield Fails in $5.7 Billion Bid for Australia Polluter AGL

(Bloomberg) -- AGL Energy Ltd. has rejected a multibillion-dollar takeover bid from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, who planned to accelerate the closure of the company’s heavily polluting coal-fired power plants.

The proposal of A$7.50 a share, a 4.7% premium to Friday’s closing price, “materially undervalues” the company, AGL said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Shareholders would earn more value from its own plan to split off the power generation assets into a separate company, the Sydney-based company said.

The offer values the company at about A$8 billion ($5.7 billion), including debt, while the partners would aim to invest as much as a further A$10 billion to shutter the firm’s fossil fuel operations by 2030, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as the details are not yet public.

Brookfield and a representative for Cannon-Brookes declined to comment. Details of the planned deal were first reported by the Australian Financial Review.

AGL, which formed in 1837, is responsible for the largest share of Australia’s scope one greenhouse gas emissions, and this month disappointed climate campaigners when it announced plans to bring forward the decommissioning of two giant coal plants by only a few years.

The firm’s value almost halved last year as it was hit by plunging costs of wind and solar generation that have dragged down power prices and waning investor appetite for polluting assets. Utilities globally are attempting to respond to an accelerating energy transition, and AGL previously outlined a proposal to split off its coal-fired power plants into a separate unit and repurpose some sites as low-carbon energy hubs.

AGL’s plan to split its assets is on track to be completed by the end of June, Chairman Peter Botten said in the statement. Accel Energy, which will house the company’s fossil fuel generation assets, would target a cut in greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 60% by 2034.

AGL said this month that its Bayswater facility in New South Wales state would shutter by 2033, two years earlier than previously planned, while Loy Yang A in neighboring Victoria would halt by 2045 instead of 2048. The firm had previously faced a 2020 shareholder resolution, supported by investors including BlackRock Inc., calling for it to speed up closures of its coal assets.

Rival Origin Energy Ltd. said last week that its Eraring coal plant could retire in 2025, seven years earlier than previously planned. The faster exit of power assets has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, a supporter of fossil fuels, which has argued the moves could put the affordability and reliability of Australia’s electricity supplies at risk.

AGL shares closed at A$7.16 on Friday, valuing the company at A$4.7 billion.

