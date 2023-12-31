AGN names April Johansson as 2023 Woman of the Year

The Globe-News has announced April Johansson as its 2023 Amarillo Globe-News Woman of the Year for her work on the front lines and behind the scenes as a pioneer for women in advertising, both locally in Amarillo and across the district. Johansson is also recognized for her volunteer work and involvement as a board member for many area art related organizations and mentorship for anyone who has ever asked for help.

After graduating from Abilene Christian University in 1976 with "her other swan" by her side, Johansson made the decision with her husband, Ove, to move to Amarillo. In 1980, Johansson founded Johansson & Associates Advertising / Marketing agency (J&A) in the city.

Through her work within the business, Johansson has paved the way and helped raise up other women within the advertising and marketing industry.

"April has the longest surviving female-owned advertising agency in Amarillo. ... She began in a man's world. The advertising business was for years male dominated, and then April came along and set her own rules and she has now had her own agency for 40-plus years," Tony Freeman, former client and longtime friend, said.

April Johansson has been named the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News Woman of the Year for her longtime contributions to the Amarillo community and Texas Panhandle area.

Longtime friends Tony and Diane Freeman celebrate a Swedish Christmas with hosts April and Ove Johansson in this provided photo.

Since the agency's inception, Johansson has received dozens of awards, also known as ADDYs, from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) both locally and nationally, including the Silver Medal, the highest award that the chapter can convey to an individual. In addition to this, Johansson has also received numerous Gold and Silver ADDY Awards for her written, radio and television submissions, as well as several Best of Show awards.

The Woman of the Year has remained an outstanding member for the local AAF chapter, has served on the board of directors for multiple years, and is a past president of AAF. She has also served several years on the Silver Metal Committee with AAF that chooses the upcoming recipients and even served on the committee this year.

"April was in on the ground floor in breaking into this industry, and helping to open those doors for other women. There were a few before her which she credits, but April was among the first to not only be in advertising, but also to dominate and very quickly became well respected for her talents," Blake Goldston, past chair of the AAF Council of Governors, said.

Defending local business, supporting community through arts and more

To demonstrate Johansson's commitment to her clients and dedication to their image, Goldston spoke of one particular instance where he recalls J&A representing a very well known and loved doughnut related business, which was so well liked by the community it led to a national franchise closing their new location in Amarillo after just a year due to Johansson's expertise advertising and collaboration with the local business.

"I am also a member of the national leaders of AAF, and I have spoken about this before that, to my knowledge, this is the only market that Krispy Kreme has ever not been able to survive in ... and that's because of the marketing and advertising that April did for Donut Stop that they just in the end couldn't compete with," Goldston said.

Diane Freeman is seen with her longtime friend, April Johansson, who has been named the 2023 Globe-News Woman of the Year.

April Johansson and her husband Ove Johansson in 1980 after she began her business in Amarillo, Johansson and Associates Advertising / Marketing agency.

In addition to her commitment to the community and local businesses as seen through her agency, Johansson has also volunteered and served on the boards of the Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Little Theatre and the Amarillo Opera, to name a few.

"April has enhanced so much of our community, not only in of course marketing and in advertising, but also in showing us everything that makes Amarillo such an important city to be in, and she does it all with heart," Jason Crespin, Managing/Artistic Director for Amarillo Little Theatre, said.

"There are things that I have definitely learned from her that I put into my own book. She has shown me ways to how to manage a business, how to run a business, and also how to be a human being as well," Crespin added.

Dawn Davis, media director for Johnson & Associates, spoke of Johansson and the work environment she has created over the years: "She’s more than a boss to me; she’s my good friend. You couldn’t find a more generous, caring, happy of spirit and altogether cheerful person than April. She 'always' sees the silver lining."

Giving back to her church, friends, family and 'anyone who needs her'

In her personal life, Johansson has always worked to put her faith and her family first, having been an active member of the Central Church of Christ for more than 30 years. She is known to be the first to visit the sick, take a meal, or meet others’ needs.

"April gives back to her community, her church, her friends; she is there for anyone who needs her. She hardly ever says no. She is just one of the most amazing people I have ever known. ... She is the first to send a letter to anyone who needs words of encouragement. I don't know that anybody can compare, and she is the best friend ever," said Johansson's friend of over 40 years, Diane Freeman.

Through her work, Johansson was also instrumental in the rebranding campaign for the Turn Center, when two longtime Amarillo nonprofit agencies merged to form the new entity. Beth Duke, executive director of Center City Amarillo, also spoke about her organization's collaboration with Johansson and how she helped further their media presence over the years.

"April Johansson has been a mentor to so many people; I learn from her always. She bases her strategy on communication with data, researches the market, understands all the trends and really knows how to reach people, and when you think of all of the changes in media and communications since 1980, it really shows how much work it takes to stay contemporary," Duke said.

April Johansson, her husband Ove Johansson, and two children Stefan and Annika Johansson are seen in this family photo.

April and Ove Johansson holding their grandchild.

Within the Amarillo community, Johansson has worked alongside her husband, Ove Johansson, a former NFL kicker who passed away earlier this year in September, to create a community surrounding her family including her two children, Stefan Johansson and Annika Spalding.

"Dad's light shone a lot brighter because my mom tirelessly supported him and believed in him. She has always been a symbol of strength and feminism and class and dignity, kindness and generosity and just pure love. She is an anchor for our family and continues to care for my 98-year-old grandfather who lives in Corsicana. ... This year has been particularly difficult for our entire family, and she has never wavered in her faith and her strength, and I am so proud of her," said Annika Spalding, Johansson's daughter.

Stefan Johansson is seen with his mother, April Johansson, who has been named the 2023 Globe-News Woman of the Year.

Annika Spalding is seen with her mother, April Johansson, who has been named the 2023 Globe-News Woman of the Year.

Spalding said that before his passing, her father spoke of his plans to nominate his wife as the Woman of the Year, stating he was her biggest cheerleader and she was always the "Best of the Best."

"Dad had spoken to me about this before he passed. He had mentioned that nominating her was something that was really important to him, and I loved that he said that because mom was so incredibly supportive of him over the years and because he had some really big accomplishments in his life, I felt it was so sweet and such an example of his ceaseless love for her that he wanted her to be recognized for how much she has loved this community and how much she has worked to leave her mark on Amarillo," Spalding said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: April Johansson named 2023 Globe-News Woman of the Year