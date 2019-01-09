Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is AGNC Investment (AGNC). AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.34, which compares to its industry's average of 8.53. AGNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.29 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 7.81, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that AGNC has a P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Over the past year, AGNC's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 0.94.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AGNC Investment is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGNC feels like a great value stock at the moment.



