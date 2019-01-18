AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $18, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, down 1.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% lower. AGNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.2, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AGNC has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research