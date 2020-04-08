AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for April 2020 and Provides Company Update

BETHESDA, Md., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2020. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2020. The Company also reaffirmed its intention to continue its practice of reporting monthly estimates of tangible net book value per share of common stock in conjunction with its monthly dividend declarations.

"Consistent with the decline in AGNC's book value during the first quarter of 2020 stemming from the financial market dislocations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, AGNC today announced its revised monthly dividend level of $0.12 per common share," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Importantly, this reduction in AGNC's dividend also provides the Company greater flexibility to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities presented by the current environment and to reinvest earnings in excess of our dividend back into our business over time. The agency mortgage-backed securities ("Agency MBS") market has continued to strengthen since quarter end in large part due to the ongoing support from the Federal Reserve.

"Looking ahead, we believe AGNC is well-positioned to generate very attractive risk-adjusted returns in the current environment. A significant portion of the decline in our book value during the first quarter was driven by reduced price premiums for higher quality specified pools, which we believe will reverse over time. We expect that disruptions to the housing market and mortgage origination operations related to COVID-19 will cause prepayment speeds for these pools to be materially lower than what might otherwise be expected. We believe that our retention of almost all of these assets through the recent market turmoil will be a meaningful driver of our future returns. In addition, Agency MBS funding markets were fully functional throughout this recent crisis and continue to provide attractive funding opportunities for our portfolio. In light of these factors, we believe Agency MBS assets, which enjoy a guarantee of timely principal and interest payments from the GSEs, provide compelling risk-adjusted returns despite a very challenging credit backdrop."

The Company also provided today an update regarding first quarter financial results and its investment portfolio:

As of March 31, 2020 , estimated tangible net book value per share of common stock1 was approximately $13.60 , after deductions for common and preferred dividends declared through March 31, 2020 , a year-to-date decline of approximately 23%.

Projected net spread and dollar roll income for the first quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost, is estimated to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.58 per share of common stock.2

As of March 31, 2020 , estimated cash and unencumbered Agency MBS were approximately $3.5 billion , which did not include approximately $1.2 billion of capital plus excess margin held at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary Bethesda Securities or $0.3 billion of unencumbered non-Agency securities.

As of March 31, 2020 , AGNC's "at risk" leverage was approximately 9.4x.3

As of March 31, 2020 , AGNC's total investment portfolio was approximately $93 billion , which included approximately $21 billion of To-Be-Announced ("TBA") Agency MBS and $1.1 billion of non-Agency securities. The tables below include a summary of the Company's 30-year and 15-year fixed rate Agency MBS holdings as of March 31, 2020 , excluding net TBA securities, (dollars in millions):



















30-Year Fixed Rate Agency MBS as of 3/31/20

15-Year Fixed Rate Agency MBS as of 3/31/20 Coupon Fair Market Value Specified Pool % 4

Coupon Fair Market Value Specified Pool % 4 ≤ 3.0% $5,531 15%

≤ 2.5% $894 75% 3.5% 18,626 88%

3.0% 2,048 92% 4.0% 25,777 91%

3.5% 1,770 93% ≥ 4.5% 13,000 98%

≥ 4.0% 1,119 91% 30-Year MBS $62,934 85%

15-Year MBS $5,831 90%

The Company's previously announced $1 billion share repurchase program, which was authorized by our Board of Directors in July 2019 , remains in effect. As of the date of this press release, the Company has $0.9 billion in remaining repurchase capacity available under the program.

The financial estimates provided above reflect the views and assumptions of the Company's management based on information currently available to them in connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Management has not yet completed procedures to verify the completeness and accuracy of this information. Furthermore, this information is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewed by any third party, including the Company's independent auditors. Additional information learned through completion of its financial closing procedures or otherwise may require the Company to make adjustments to these operating estimates, which could cause the Company's actual financial results to be materially different. Estimates are subject to inherent uncertainties, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these estimates.

