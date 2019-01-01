Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM): Immense Growth Potential?

Since Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) released its earnings in September 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 34% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the previous 5-year average earnings growth of 64%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$244m, we can expect this to reach US$327m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Agnico Eagle Mines. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Agnico Eagle Mines perform in the near future?

The 10 analysts covering AEM view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of AEM’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NYSE:AEM Future Profit January 1st 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 31% based on the most recent earnings level of US$244m to the final forecast of US$444m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of $0.82 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.06 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 11%, this movement will result in a margin of 16% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Agnico Eagle Mines, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should look at:

