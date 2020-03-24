Agnico Eagle Provides Update On Quebec Operations

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") is providing an update following yesterday afternoon's order by the Government of Quebec to close all non-essential businesses relating to COVID-19. Pursuant to this order, mining operations have been directed to minimize their activities until April 13, 2020. The Company is communicating with the Government of Quebec to ensure compliance with its order and will discuss procedures at the Company's Quebec operations while having regard to the health and safety of our employees and communities. Any impact to operations or production guidance, which may include the suspension of mining activities at the Company's operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec (the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine (50%)) and moving to care and maintenance until April 13, 2020, will be provided to the market in due course.

