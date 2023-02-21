Agony of Putin's fascist regime Secretary of Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on address of Russian President

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the current address of Russian President Vladimir Putin shows the agony of the current regime of the aggressor state.

Source: Danilov during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It was the worst speech by a Russian president in 20 years. If you look at the faces in the audience, if you look at the reaction to the processes that Putin emphasised. Even Medvedev [Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia] was not clapping with such dexterity anymore...

Russia is currently considering a new plan, Putin is no longer talking about the capture of our country, although their plans have not changed. In his speech, he spoke only about Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts... They are currently reducing all their desires for themselves.

Now they have a ‘plan B’, i.e., to sign any negotiating positions with our country, so that we would give up part of our land in exchange for alleged peace. This is absolutely unacceptable for us...

In addition, today [21 February] they once again frightened the whole world with their withered nuclear ‘club’, that they will be conducting [nuclear] drills in the near future, and so on. We should not pay attention to this at all, because this is the agony of Putin's fascist regime.

They may suspend their participation from any agreements, but they are doomed. Moreover, they are doomed to fragmentation, and this is not our fault. They launched this fragmentation on 24 February, 2022."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









