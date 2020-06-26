Agora Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. ("Agora"), a real-time engagement API provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing four Class A ordinary shares of Agora, at a price to the public of $20.00 per ADS. Agora has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 ADSs to cover overallotments. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2020 under the ticker symbol "API." The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 25, 2020. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

