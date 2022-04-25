Agora Data Adds Brett Beebe as SVP – Head of Corporate Business Development

ARLINGTON, Texas --News Direct-- Agora

Agora Data, inventor of the first-ever crowdsourced securitization, reducing interest rate line of credit and technology platform supplying book value of loans for the subprime auto industry, today announced auto finance veteran Brett Beebe as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Business Development. Beebe will leverage his vast industry experience to expand Agora’s reach through joint ventures and other strategic partnerships.

Beebe spent more than 10 years at AmeriCredit (now GM Financial) in sales and business development leadership roles. He later held multiple senior leadership positions – including President and Chief Operating Officer – at DriverUp, an online auto finance marketplace. He’s built strategic relationships with national brands throughout his career and developed new lending channels and programs.

Agora welcomes Beebe’s deep industry knowledge and indisputable track record at a fin-tech start-up. “As Agora grows, we seek to identify, partner with, and, in some cases, acquire companies that complement our mission of enabling independent dealers to maximize their growth potential,” said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data. “Brett is the ideal person to lead this charge. He knows how to create win-win relationships between dealers, consumers, and the industry.”

Beebe noted, “Agora has already surpassed many significant milestones while providing attractive funding solutions and in-depth portfolio analytics to independent dealers and finance companies. The next logical step is to expand the company’s strategic partnerships and joint venture opportunities. It’s time to level the playing field for even more dealers and positively transform the auto industry.”

About Agora Data, Inc:

Agora Data’s platform delivers a suite of tools to empower independent dealers and finance companies to finance their non-prime customers. Agora’s family of auto finance products provides a wide range of critical funding paths so originators can obtain the cash they need to fuel growth, compete, and build wealth. Powered by patent pending technology, originators now have access to robust data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever Crowdsourced Subprime Auto Securitization in 2020 and followed that up with its second transaction in early 2021. For more information, visit agoradata.com or contact us at 877-592-4672.

