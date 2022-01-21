Agoura Hills Schools Distribute At-Home COVID-19 Tests

AGOURA HILLS, CA — The Las Virgenes Unified School District distributed two free COVID-19 testing kits to district families on Jan. 12, The Acorn reported.

The district received 10,000 tests from the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom committed to providing K-12 schools with tests for their students after winter break.

The tests were a big help to parents given tests have been hard to come by amid a major outbreak of COVID-19, Susan MacLean told The Acorn. MacLean is the co-president of the Lindero Canyon Middle School Parent-Faculty Club.

