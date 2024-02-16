Agreement with ALDOT a step toward relocation of U.S. Highway 411

The Gadsden City Council recently took a tangible step toward Mayor Craig Ford's goal of relocating U.S. Highway 411 (Albert Rains Boulevard) to create a pedestrian green space along the Coosa River.

The council gave Ford an authorization to a enter into a special work agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for regulatory administrative oversight of the project at a cost of $50,000.

Heath Williamson, the city's director of engineering, called it a “milestone moment” as he presented the measure to the council at its Jan. 30 work session.

Traffic travels down Albert Rains Boulevard among cones and barrels staged for the closure of the roads inGadsden, Ala. on Tuesday June 10, 2014. Gadsden Times Photo by Eric T. Wright

He said as a feasibility study on the relocation progresses and the city prepares to enter a consulting agreement on the project, this will allow it to begin design work as well as use ALDOT's procurement policies.

The agreement also will allow ALDOT to review the project, so the money from the city will serve much like an escrow account, Williamson said, to reimburse state personnel for their time since this is not like a Gadsden-Etowah County Metropolitan Planning Organization, ALDOT or Federal Highway Administration project where funding is already in place.

“This goes in line with the vision we've had since we came into office of relocating 411,” Ford said. “Heath and I have been working with the Federal Highway Administration and everything has been moving forward quite nicely.

“We're excited about this,” the mayor said. “We think this will be legendary once it's done, but it's moving in the right direction.”

Also, the council:

• Approved the application for, and hopefully acceptance of, an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant to develop a downtown Gadsden greenway, defined as an outdoor space that connects people and places.

The objective is to make downtown more conducive to walkers and bike riders, with the ultimate goal of connecting the Black Creek Trail System to downtown as well as the Jim Martin Wildlife Park.

The grant would be a minimum of $300,000 and a maximum of $15 million, and would require a 50-50 match from the city.

• Approved a $146,500 expenditure, which was included in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, for a 17-by-10-foot one-sided mobile LED trailer. City officials say it will serve as a mobile communications platform that can help convey information if there's a disaster, or publicize various events.

• Approved licensing agreements with Ira Phillips for electric vehicle charging stations that will be located at The Venue at Coosa Landing and the Hardin Center.

• Authorized the use of discretionary funds to offset expenses for the Gadsden Middle School Scholars Bowl team, which will be competing in the state tournament and the national tournament in Chicago later this month.

• Authorized the sale of the old Alabama City fire station property at 2702 W. Meighan Blvd. to Ready Investments LLC for $80,000. The historical marker at the site must remain in place, and the old fire truck housed there will be moved to a different site.

Ford and council member Dixie Minatra, whose district includes Alabama City, discussed a situation that happened over the previous weekend when someone connected with the buyer had attempted to move into the building before the sale had actually closed, cutting the locks off, according to the mayor, and had told the Theatre of Gadsden (whose base is the adjacent Ritz Theatre) to immediately move items it had stored there.

“We worked it out to make sure Theatre of Gadsden has ample time to move their items out,” Ford said, “and we'll get Public Works to help them if necessary. We're also in talks with (ToG) about the building across from them, to try to work out something to accommodate them.”

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Agreement with ALDOT a step toward relocation of U.S. Highway 411