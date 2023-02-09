New Agreement to Boost Cash Flow for Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Austin, TX --News Direct-- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”), has closed on an Agreement with Trusted Advisor/Trusted Team LLC dba Retirement Extender® which will significantly enhance Financial Gravity’s cash flow and bring more depth to the already talented Financial Gravity team. Retirement Extender® and its owner Steve Margulin, CPA CFP® are prominent players in the investment advisor/tax preparation industry, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The agreement will provide Financial Gravity with access to additional revenue streams and increased cash flow. The transaction will also result in a net increase of $100 million in assets under management at Financial Gravity’s asset management subsidiary (Financial Gravity Asset Management, Inc.). Financial Gravity will be issuing one million shares in connection with the transaction, and, in addition, Mr. Margulin will be purchasing one million shares of Financial Gravity’s common stock at the market value as of February 5, 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Financial Gravity will offer tax and investment advisory services to Retirement Extender’s® former clients, leveraging the strengths of both companies to drive growth and improve efficiency. The agreement will also offer new opportunities for fulfilling and servicing the needs of clients.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with the Retirement Extender® and Steve Margulin," said Scott Winters, Financial Gravity’s CEO. "Their tax and investment advisory expertise and commitment to providing outstanding client services align perfectly with our mission and values. We look forward to a long and successful partnership that will be mutually beneficial.”

The new agreement is expected to have a positive impact on Financial Gravity's cash flow in the coming months and years, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and success. Financial Gravity remains committed to providing the best possible tax and investment advisory services to its clients and delivering value to its stakeholders.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains âforward-looking statementsâ as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravityâs business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

