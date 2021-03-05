Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit

  • FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist the day before his death on May 19, 2018, has reached a settlement, disclosed in March 2021, with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist's home into museum. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File)
  • A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)


Robert Indiana

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist the day before his death on May 19, 2018, has reached a settlement, disclosed in March 2021, with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist's home into museum. (AP Photo/Joel Page, File)
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist's home into museum.

The settlement agreement brings the legal wrangling over the estate of the artist known for his iconic “LOVE” series closer to an end.

Details were not released, but the agreement “should fully resolve all claims” stemming from Morgan Art Foundation’s lawsuit that accused Indiana and his caretaker of violating a licensing agreement, according to a letter that was filed Wednesday in federal the court in New York City. The agreement would become effective in May upon settling of “one condition” that must be completed, wrote Luke Nikas, Morgan's attorney.

The lawsuit by the Morgan Art Foundation was filed in New York the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, at age 89 on Vinalhaven Island, 15 miles (25 kilometers) off Rockland, Maine.

It accused Indiana’s caretaker and a New York-based art publisher of taking advantage of Indiana.

The lawsuit contends they violated its agreement with Indiana by illegally producing other art. The art publisher, Michael McKenzie, is not included in the proposed settlement and is in arbitration.

A foundation intends to turn his island home into a museum to display his art once the litigation is resolved.

Millions of dollars have been spent on legal fees since Indiana's death, and the state attorney general's office is demanding an accounting of the estate's spending.

