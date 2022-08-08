Agreement on nuclear deal within reach but obstacles remain

Florian Schroetter/AP Photo
Stephanie Liechtenstein
·6 min read

VIENNA — Indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal are expected to conclude Monday in Vienna, putting the final draft of an agreement in front of negotiators from Washington and Tehran.

Western officials told POLITICO on Monday  that they had finished negotiating technical questions that had remained open in the final draft text circulated by the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on July 21. The final draft determines the steps that Iran and the U.S. will have to take to return to full compliance with the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal rolled back U.S. and European sanctions against Iran in exchange for steps by Iran limiting its nuclear program and an agreement to allow intrusive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’s nuclear watchdog.

On Monday, The EU will officially circulate the final draft document to participants and will ask the U.S. and Iran to agree on it. If there is agreement, foreign ministers are expected to return to Vienna to formally restore the 2015 nuclear accord.

“There is a real chance for an agreement but there are still a number of uncertainties as always,” one senior Western official told POLITICO.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official told the official Iranian news agency IRNA on Monday that “given the continuation of discussions on some remaining important issues, we’re not yet at a stage to finalize the text. Iran has presented its constructive views to other party so as to move forward and the result is up to their political decision. We believe #VienneTalks can be closed soon provided that the other party makes an appropriate decision. But we are not there yet.”

The EU has been brokering on-again, off-again talks for 16 months between U.S. Special Envoy Robert Malley and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani.

The last round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran took place in Doha, Qatar, in late June. It ended without a major breakthrough.

Across the last five days, EU diplomats could be seen frantically rushing between two different hotels all located along Vienna’s historic Ringstrasse, where the American and Iranian delegations are based, carrying folders with documents.

Tehran has refused to talk directly to the U.S. ever since former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement four years ago and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions.

Clandestine nuclear weapons program?

There is still one major sticking point that prevents a breakthrough in the talks despite the draft agreement being finalized by EU negotiators.

Iran has demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog close an investigation into the origins of multiple traces of man-made nuclear material that IAEA inspectors found at various sites in Iran during the past few years. Tehran insists that the nuclear deal can only be restored if this probe by the IAEA is closed once and for all.

The UN agency identified traces of uranium particles based on information uncovered by Israel’s Mossad in a secret 2018 operation. Israeli intelligence agents stole thousands of documents and CDs from a warehouse in Tehran that provided information on sites where nuclear activity may have taken place in Iran in past decades.

Western officials suspect that the uranium traces discovered by the IAEA are proof of Iran having had a secret nuclear weapons program and having actively worked on developing an atomic weapon until at least 2003.

Tehran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. But, according to the IAEA, Iran has failed to provide credible and plausible answers into the origin of those uranium particles. This prompted the IAEA Board of Governors to censure Iran at its last meeting in Vienna in June. Western officials have been pressing Iran to provide answers and are not expected to back down from this demand.

One senior European diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, gave one reason why Iran could be stonewalling the IAEA probe: “The Iranian regime seems to prefer to protect some individuals involved in clandestine activities 20 years ago instead of freeing its economy and opening up the future for its people.”

In search of a solution, Western diplomats involved in the negotiations in Vienna said that over the past five days, parties negotiated a separate political deal with Iran that could help close the probe — provided Iran cooperates.

According to one senior Western official, that deal will see the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors pass a resolution closing the probe into the nuclear material, if Tehran provides answers on the origin of the uranium traces that are deemed credible by the IAEA.

This deal will essentially be an updated version of a similar bargain that had been struck with Iran and negotiated by Britain, France and Germany in March.

Solutions to nuclear questions 

Over the past five days, negotiators have also worked out solutions to “technical questions” that had remained open in the final draft text that will restore the JCPOA.

One of them has to do with the details of the reinstallation of cameras that were used to monitor Tehran’s compliance under the JCPOA and that Iran switched off in June in retaliation for the IAEA Board of Governors censure.

Another technical nuclear question is apparently related to the small amount of 60 percent enriched uranium that has been converted and irradiated and that cannot be shipped out of Iran due to high radioactivity. Under the JCPOA, all highly-enriched uranium has to be shipped out of the country.

According to a senior Western official with knowledge of the matter, the final draft text contains possible solutions to both issues.

Iran backing down on delisting for now

Another major hurdle that has held up a final deal for many months involved Iran’s request to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of the Iranian military, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list. President Joe Biden insisted that he would keep the IRGC under sanctions for now.

The terrorist designation was imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2019, in addition to numerous other terrorism and human-rights sanctions on Iranian institutions and individuals that are not related to the nuclear program.

According to a senior EU diplomat, Tehran has agreed to set aside the demand and to discuss the matter in the future in direct talks with Washington.

Iran has also demanded legal guarantees from the U.S. that it will not quit a future nuclear deal. The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that it will uphold its obligations under the deal but that it cannot provide a guarantee for future administrations.

Negotiators have therefore worked out economic assurances that will provide Iran with the opportunity to profit financially from the deal — even if a new U.S. administration were to withdraw from the pact again. One such assurance that negotiators are working out is a temporary continuation of contracts for companies doing business in Iran.

A renewed agreement would enable Iran to sell its oil freely on global markets and regain access to its frozen assets, worth an estimated $100 billion.

While Iran has been able to sell some of its oil — mostly to China — despite the sanctions, a revived nuclear pact would enable Iran to export about 1 million barrels per day above current exports, according to Henry Rome, a senior analyst with the Eurasia Group.

“If oil is trading at USD 100 per barrel, then that's an additional USD 3 billion per month of revenue on top of existing exports,” Rome said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks open higher as investors shrug off expectations for aggressive Fed rate hike

    U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, as investors shrug off market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in September after Friday's surprisingly strong labor-market report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday's reading on the consumer-price index for a gauge of

  • China’s military modernization spurs growth for state-owned enterprises

    What's the state of China's defense-industrial base, and which specific sectors are seeing increasing business?

  • Baby formula, body armor, biofuel: How Biden and other presidents used the Defense Production Act

    In its 70 years as law, the Defense Production Act has been used by presidents to order private industries to aid national defense with mixed results.

  • Breaking down the Senate's final push to pass the Inflation Reduction Act

    Democratic senators are working overtime to get the Inflation Reduction Act across the finish line. Senator Brian Schatz breaks down the race to get the act passed.

  • JetBlue plane clips wingtip of Southwest jet at LaGuardia airport: FAA

    A JetBlue plane clipped the right wingtip of a Southwest jet while pushing back from a gate at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Zelenskyy demands additional sanctions after strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 14:31 In a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant and demanded fresh sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.

  • Shiite Muslims in Mideast mark solemn holy day of Ashoura

    Millions of Shiite Muslims — from Iran to Afghanistan and Pakistan — were marking the festival of Ashoura on Monday, one of the most emotional occasions in their religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein. Security forces, particularly in Taliban-run Afghanistan, were on high alert for any violence. In the past, bloody attacks have marred the festival across in the Middle East, as Sunni extremists who view the Shiites as heretics seize on the holy day to target large gatherings of mourners.

  • Pine Island man sentenced in case of stone crabs taken from other's traps

    Steve Harry Long, 65, of Pineland, had his case decided in early resolution court before Senior Lee Circuit Judge Thomas Reese.

  • Uneasy truce holds in Gaza after weekend of violence

    Almost 50 Palestinians are thought to have died over three days of Israeli airstrikes

  • One of few Democrats in attendance, Charles Booker takes, makes jabs at Fancy Farm

    Kelley Paul, the wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, took her husband's place at Fancy Farm, heaping scorn on Democrats and Booker, in particular.

  • Michigan: inquiry urged into claims of Republican-led voting-machine breach

    Attorney general calls for special prosecutor to investigate claims of bid to illegally obtain voting machines before 2020 election

  • Derrick Nnadi believes Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen can elevate his game

    The veteran defensive tackle likes the way new #Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen challenges him to get better every day.

  • Son Heung-min Named Brand Ambassador for Calvin Klein Underwear in South Korea

    The international soccer star will model the newest underwear styles, including Embossed Icon, the brand's signature style which is made with recycled materials.

  • Floods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley

    STORY: About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, the site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement.Floodwaters also pushed trash dumpsters into parked cars, shoved vehicles into each other, and swamped many facilities, some hotel rooms and business offices, it said.No injuries were reported. But about 500 visitors and 500 park staff were temporarily unable to leave the park because all roads into and out of Death Valley were closed, according to the statement. After work by emergency crews, authorities escorted the cars out of the area.Authorities are conducting aerial searches for stranded motorists but said they have not received reports of stranded cars, Death Valley National Park wrote on its Facebook page.They expect to reopen a particularly damaged area of Highway 190 by Tuesday (August 9).The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.

  • Cade York hits FG to end practice, gets lifted onto teammates shoulders

    Video shows how much his teammates wanted him to make it and includes them hoisting him on to their shoulders after he did:

  • US Secretary of State Blinken sees South African counterpart

    South Africa’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the adverse effects of the conflict on African countries are expected to feature in a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on Monday. Blinken is in South Africa as part of a three-nation tour of Africa including Congo and Rwanda in what is seen as a contest between Western nations and Russia to win support from African countries over the war in Ukraine.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK energy supplies - live updates

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey calls for end to China’s Communist Party over zero-Covid policies Ryanair accuses Hungary of imposing ‘baseless’ fine over Viktor Orban’s ‘unjustified’ windfall tax FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Andrew Orlowski: Wikipedia has become a tool of the Left in the battle to control the truth Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Severodonetsk residents forced to shower outside due to lack of water

    Residents of occupied Severodonetsk are forced to shower in outdoor “shower tents" due to a lack of running water in the city, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday revealed in a Telegram post on Aug. 7.

  • US may do '2-for-2' prisoner swap to get Griner, Whelan out of Russia: Ex-ambassador

    Basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan should hopefully be released from Russia as part of a "two-for-two" prisoner swap, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Sunday. There's gonna be a prisoner swap -- I think it's gonna be two-for-two.

  • Origins of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan

    The foolish trip of Nancy Pelosi, our speaker of the House of Representatives, to Taiwan recently has raised again the dangerousness of our relationship with the People's Republic of China.