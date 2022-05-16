Agreement offers house arrest for testimony in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case

May 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — A former Mineral County sheriff's deputy is under house arrest in a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time in return for his testimony against multiple fellow defendants in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police conducted an investigation that led to 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties from mid-September to late December against Tyler Biggs, his father Christopher Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater, his father Gregory Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert "Beau" Horner Jr.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral county sheriff's deputies at the time of the alleged crimes, and later resigned from their jobs.

On Monday at Mineral County Magistrate Court for a pretrial hearing, Tyler Biggs entered a no contest plea for alleged offenses including spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, failure to register and exceeding the yearly deer limit.

He was emotional while his attorney, Dan James, and Hampshire County prosecuting attorney Rebecca Miller, who is overseeing the case in Mineral and Hampshire counties, argued over his sentence.

"I believe the community wants him to answer for his actions," Miller said and added that Tyler Biggs was a deputy sheriff who "knew better" and "chose to violate" the laws.

She asked that Tyler Biggs' sentence include 150 days to run consecutive to a 110-day house arrest sentence, which includes that he wear an ankle monitor, that began earlier this month for the Grant County portion of the case.

"We're not opposing home incarceration," Miller said of an agreement that would have Tyler Biggs testify against the other defendants.

James argued that Tyler Biggs is the only defendant in the case who is charged in three counties, and as a law enforcement officer was "between a rock and a hard place" while he was charged with a crime and chose to cooperate with police.

"He was brutally, brutally honest," James said as Tyler Biggs wept. "Look at him today. He's absolutely torn up."

So far, Tyler Biggs owes several thousand dollars in fines, fees and court costs in Mineral and Grant counties, and still must answer to charges in Hampshire County, James said.

In Mineral County, deer replacement and trophy fees alone are estimated at $8,000.

"He's trying to turn his life around," James said. "He stepped up to the plate, fully."

Grant County Magistrate Willard L. Earle II, who presided over the case, sentenced Tyler Biggs to 130 days of house arrest in lieu of jail time to run concurrent with the earlier Grant County sentence.

In total, the house arrest is set to end in late September, and will cost Tyler Biggs $12 per day in addition to his other fines and penalties.

Under the sentence, Tyler Biggs is also not allowed to have firearms in his house.

NRP Capt. Robert Clark said he had "mixed feelings" after the emotional hearing.

"I hated to see it," he said.

"When the case started and we found out law enforcement was involved ... it was tough," Clark said. "But we had a job to do."

NRP officers "put a lot of man-hours" into investigations that led to charges, he said.

"We had a good solid case," Clark said and added that some local folks have praised his department's work. "Overall, the community has been supportive."

Other cases

Miller said each defendant in the case was offered a plea agreement.

A pretrial hearing for Christopher Biggs in Mineral County was continued for a later date.

Attorney Jason Sites, who represents Robert Horner Sr., filed a motion for change of venue.

"This is a highly publicized case," Sites said.

Earle denied the motion, as well as another Sites made to suppress evidence.

Attorney Max White, who represents Robert "Beau" Horner Jr., was granted a request to return to court at a later date.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.