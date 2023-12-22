Agreement reached between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Springfield Clinic: What to know

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic have reached an agreement, ending a yearslong rift between the local health insurance provider and medical group.

Springfield Clinic opened a new pediatric facility on Monday, Oct. 16. 2023.

For the past two years, the insurance company and healthcare group could not find common ground. At least 55,000 Blue Cross customers had to find new healthcare providers as a result.

The agreement allows Blue Cross insurance holders to receive in-network care at Springfield Clinic.

"Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois have agreed to a new five-year agreement that will allow patients/members to return to in-network status at Springfield Clinic beginning on Jan 1, 2024," Justin Fowler, a spokesperson for Springfield Clinic, said in a statement.

A BCBS spokesperson said in a statement that the new agreement "preserves access to quality health care for our members and employer groups.

"The Clinic has more than 650 well-respected medical professionals who once again are part of our network of more than 130,000 providers across Illinois," according to the Blue Cross statement. "This will continue our focus on providing broad access to health care providers for our members and customers across the state."

Patients wanting to set up in-network care can call Springfield Clinic after Dec. 26.

