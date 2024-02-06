Agreement signed by AG and DA office to "reboot New Orleans and make sure New Orleans is safe
Agreement signed by AG and DA office to "reboot New Orleans and make sure New Orleans is safe
Agreement signed by AG and DA office to "reboot New Orleans and make sure New Orleans is safe
This velvet beauty comes in 12 gorgeous hues — grab one now for your next getaway.
Indian fintech startup CRED has reached an agreement to buy mutual fund and stock investment platform Kuvera as part of an expansion into wealth management. The $6.4 billion Bengaluru-headquartered startup said it was attracted by Kuvera’s experienced team and expertise in enabling customers to invest directly in mutual funds and stocks with advisory and tracking tools. Kuvera, which manages assets of over $1.4 billion for its 300,000 strong user base, has emerged as a platform-of-choice for many of India’s affluent investors.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
The Royals have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
The biggest news stories this morning: iFixit tears down the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ review: A taste of generative AI in everyday use, 20 years later, Facebook is a supporting character in the Mark Zuckerberg universe.
In today's edition: Why Patrick Mahomes reminds us of Tiger Woods, the 2026 World Cup schedule, Auston Matthews chases 70 goals, top plays and more.
Our review of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 where we take it on a long road trip.
Last week, at a StrictlyVC event in San Francisco, we sat down with Mamoon Hamid and Ilya Fushman, two longtime VCs whose paths first crossed as children in Frankfurt, Germany, and who were brought in to reboot the storied venture firm Kleiner Perkins roughly six years ago. Among Kleiner's bets in recent years: Rippling, the workforce management company founded by serial entrepreneur Parker Conrad, which was valued at more than $11 billion last year; Loom, a video messaging outfit recently acquired by Atlassian for just under a billion dollars; and Figma, the design tool company that came this close to being acquired by Adobe for $20 billion — and that Fushman and Hamid argue is now happily charting a course as an independent company.
The new series reboot of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ begs the question, “What's riskier, espionage or marriage?”
This kit promises to make your teeth 12 levels brighter in just 10 days.
Joe Rogan just signed a new deal with Spotify to continue his many podcast ventures, which is valued to be worth around $250 million. Additionally, the contract allows Rogan’s content to appear on other platforms, with some caveats.
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones are all about AI, but how do they compare against Google’s AI tech?
Tesla and the 25 California counties that sued the automaker for mishandling hazardous waste at its facilities around the state have already reached an agreement just a few days after the lawsuit was filed.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
Password-sharing crackdowns are becoming popular revenue initiatives as streaming giants aim for profitability.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Pilaf, the “Feud” actress’s pint-size pooch, made the rounds with her in NYC this week, including on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”