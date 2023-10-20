New agreement with De Soto details hiring, incentives for Panasonic plant

Panasonic has starting filling in details about hiring plans and how it will use tax incentives to build a $4 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in De Soto.

On Thursday, the De Soto City Council approved a development agreement with Panasonic Energy of North America that outlines tax incentives for the company’s EV battery manufacturing plant.

Panasonic makes De Soto footprint even bigger

The agreement details the scope of the project and the company’s commitment to support community infrastructure needs and future employment quotas.

“This is a hugely complex, impactful and important document for our city. It’s had our top priority and attention for the past several months,” City Administrator Mike Brungardt told the City Council.

Panasonic plans to begin operations at the new EV plant in the first quarter of 2025.

See a full break down of the agreement in the Kansas City Business Journal.

