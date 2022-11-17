Agreements reached in Siehl civil case tied to murder conviction, release on appeal

Nov. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday authorized paying the county's portion of a settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by a Johnstown native released by court order after spending more than 25 years in prison on a murder conviction.

The commissioners approved a $600,000 payment in the lawsuit filed by Kevin Siehl, which was later continued by his son, Kevin Siehl II, after the elder Siehl died earlier this year.

Kevin Siehl, of Windber, was released from state prison in 2016 after spending almost three decades denying the allegations that he took the life of his estranged wife, Christine.

Kevin Siehl was arrested in 1991 — and later convicted — after Christine Siehl was found stabbed to death inside her apartment's bathroom in Johnstown's Moxham section. She had been found on July 14, 1991, with police saying she was stabbed more than 20 times and left in a bathtub with the water running in an effort to wash away evidence.

After spending 25 years in prison, Siehl was granted a new trial in 2016 by a judge who ruled that prosecutors and defense attorneys withheld information and did not pursue further testing of key pieces of evidence during trial. The state attorney general's office decided to abandon the case rather than try Siehl again due to a lack of evidence.

In 2018, Siehl's attorney, Jonathan Feinberg, of Philadelphia, filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Johnstown; Cambria County; former District Attorney and current Judge David Tulowitzki; former Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lovette; state police Trooper Merrill Brant; state police Trooper and forensic scientist supervisor Scott Ermlick; and former Johnstown police officers Angelo Cancelliere and Lawrence Wagner. Wagner and Cancelliere were individually dismissed in the case on Wednesday, which means they were not responsible to pay part of the settlement.

Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said that after Siehl was released from prison, he filed a civil suit and was originally been seeking $15 million.

"We have spent a substantial period of time contesting the case — went through mediation twice," he said. "During the second mediation, the different parties agreed to it. They agreed to step up, and the county ended up agreeing to kick in $600,000 of funds to settle this case without acknowledging or admitting liability or responsibility."

Barbin added that this was because trial outcomes can often be unpredictable.

Both county and insurance funds were used for Cambria County's portion of the settlement. The county, which is obligated to defend its employees in court, was represented by the law firm of Spence Custer in the case.

Federal court records show agreements also have been reached with the city of Johnstown and the Pennsylvania State Police. Brian Gabriel, a Pittsburgh-area attorney representing the city of Johnstown in the case, said that due to confidentiality, no award amounts or details could be disclosed.

A representative from the Pennsylvania State Police communications office would not comment on the matter until the deal was formalized.