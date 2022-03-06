AgriBusiness & Production students put A.I. certifications to work

Wayne County Schools Career Center student Morgan Shepherd gives a thumbs-up upon completing her Artificial Insemination Certification training with ABS Global in her Agribusiness & Production program.

Students in the AgriBusiness & Production program at the Wayne County Schools Career Center are implementing skills learned in their trade class at both school and work.

AgriBusiness & Production is a program that can be tailored to an individual student’s interests and career path in the agricultural/business field. Just ask junior student Morgan Shepherd of Orrville.

Shepherd is participating in a leasing program that began in November. Along with classmates Josh Carmichael of Smithville and Wyatt Waldron of Orrville, they lease two heifers from a local beef producer for a monthly fee. The fee covers hay, grain and bedding for the animals which is provided by the owner.

The students care for the animals before and during school and on weekends, and have an opportunity to receive calves in 2023 after successfully artificially inseminating the heifers themselves.

“It’s a whole new experience I couldn’t afford on my own,” said Shepherd. “I don’t have a place to keep a cow at home, either. It works perfectly for me.”

Shepherd and her classmates earned their Artificial Insemination, or A.I., certification earlier this school year after training with ABS Global. Through the leasing agreement, the students may keep the calves, or sell them and keep all profits.

Shepherd is still deciding what her future will hold, but it will likely not include breeding cows.

“I got my certification, but discovered it wasn’t for me,” Shepherd said. “I got to figure that out at the Career Center before I paid to learn that in college. I found out I love the business side of things. I do stuff that I like on a daily basis like taking college classes with my trade and we did a business plan.”

AgriBusiness & Production student Gavin Snyder prepares a frozen sample as part of his Artificial Insemination Certification training through the Wayne County Schools Career Center.

Another AgriBusiness & Production student, Gavin Snyder of Norwayne, has put his A.I. Certification to good use at his job as a laborer on his family’s farm, Circle J Dairy in Wooster. He recently bred four cows there to keep in practice.

“We’ll know in about 30 days whether it worked or not,” Snyder said.

When asked about his future plans, Snyder said, “I’ll definitely continue working on the farm. I’m not sure what my role will be, but I want to keep practicing A.I. just in case. The farm wouldn’t run without everybody doing their part.”

Snyder is looking forward to his senior year at the Career Center and taking his dairy cattle to the fair as part of his trade program.

The AgriBusiness program plans to have breeding ewes, heifers, steer, market goats, market pigs and market lambs through the summer in preparation for the 2022 Wayne County Fair.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Career Center students putting certifications work work