Agricultural grant will fund 3-year project at Springfield Community Gardens

Springfield Community Gardens has received funding from the U.S. Agricultural Marketing Service’s Local Food Promotion Program to develop, coordinate and expand local and regional food business enterprises to help increase access to and availability of locally and regionally produced agricultural products.

This project addresses the needs of small-scale, under-resourced and socially disadvantaged farmers in the region by providing direct lines and networks to commercial and institutional sale opportunities. By providing refrigerated transportation, the project will support the processing, aggregation, distribution and storage of local and regional food products, assisting farms in meeting institutional buying standards and providing indirect producer-to-consumer marketing.

The project will impact an anticipated new and existing 25 SCG network participating farmers/producers, 18 institutional/network buyers, 300 additional local/regional farmers who will have access to institutional food safety workshops, and 130,000 consumers reached within the community at large through an advertising campaign designed to promote local food.

This project will include a collaborative stakeholder group to act as an advisory committee consisting of new and established farmers and buyers, Rodale Institute, New Growth/Heartland Regional Food Business Center, Jennifer Hashley, MU Extension, and the Springfield Planning Department. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist with development of institutional procurement systems and further identify challenges and needs and to cultivate strategies for mid-tier value chain development.

“It’s time for our region to get serious about rebuilding our local food system and educating the public about the importance of ‘food as medicine’,” said Founding Executive Director Maile Auterson. “This project will support our thriving local agricultural community to meet the public’s increased demand for buying fresh food grown right here in the Ozarks.”

The funding provides $748,942 over the course of the three-year project. Funds will be spent creating pathways for local producers to sell their produce to new institutional markets, providing food safety training to participating producers, as well as creating a comprehensive public health campaign to promote healthier eating, local farmers and the local food economy.

Founded in 2010, Springfield Community Gardens’ network of 17 community gardens, three farm incubator sites, community food forest and community test kitchen offer fresh produce to the community and facilitate the growth of new farmers. These spaces help alleviate food insecurity, train and support local growers, and increase economic opportunities and financial resources for low-income families by using best practices in sustainable agriculture.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Community Gardens using grant to expand local food access