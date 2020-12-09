Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type, Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Power Source And Region - Global Forecast to 2025
The global agricultural sprayers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2. 2 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 3. 1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6. 5% during the forecast period.
Factors such as an increase in farm sizes, demand for high efficiency in agricultural operations, and cost reduction for productivity improvement are expected to drive the demand for agricultural sprayers during the forecast period. However, high capital investment on modern agricultural equipment such as aerial sprayers acts as a restraint for the market’s agricultural sprayers. Moreover, the majority of the farmers are marginal farmers or small landholding farmers who find it difficult to invest in expensive equipment. Thus, the small-sized farms and low capital are the restraining factors for the adoption of advanced agricultural sprayers by the farmers.
"The self-propelled sprayers segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.
Self-propelled sprayers are used to meet the large-scale productivity demand of crops.The tank’s capacity in such sprayers is much higher than other types of sprayers, which increases its spraying time while reducing the traveling time and the filling downtime of the tank.
These sprayers are easy to use and offer great flexibility in terms of nozzles types and height adjustment.The height adjustment also allows the full coverage spraying of the crop.
The growing demand for wide coverage equipment on farms and rising demand for efficiency on the field is expected to grow the market for self-propelled sprayers.
"Low volume sprayers is estimated to dominate the global agricultural sprayers market.
Low-volume sprayers are used to reduce the quantity of the spray solution.This type of sprayer is used in an area with water scarcity and during the treatment of large areas in a shorter period.
The gyrating movement of spray droplets produced by low volume sprayers improves the under-leaf depositing of the spray particles and helps in broader coverage and good penetration into the crop canopy.
"Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."
India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region.The adoption rate of agricultural equipment in India is developing considerably.
It is one of the top producers of cereals such as sorghum and pearl millet.The country ranks second in terms of agricultural production in the world.
According to the World Bank, the total agricultural land in India was around 60.4% in 2014. Agriculture contributed to 17.3% of the total GDP of India in 2016.
The agricultural sprayers market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa and the Middle East).
Research Coverage
This report segments the agricultural sprayers market based on nozzle type, type, capacity, farm size, crop type, power source, and key regions. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural sprayers market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the agricultural sprayers market with specific reference to the application markets
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the agricultural sprayers market is flourishing
