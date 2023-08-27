Agriculture Forum:

Aug. 26—By Paula Martin

Farmers markets are in full swing across the region with many food access programs ready to support health.

We are lucky to have several seasonal and year-round farmers markets in communities large and small within Northwest Lower Michigan. Many of the markets have multiple food access programs for community members across their life spans. Two terrific examples are the WIC Project Fresh and the Senior Market Fresh programs. These programs help women, infants and children (WIC) and senior adult populations gain access to high quality, fresh and nutrient packed food. Both programs allow participants to purchase Michigan-grown fresh fruits, vegetables, mushrooms and herbs using coupons that are distributed at the county level directly to community members.

The eligibility requirements for these programs differ slightly. For WIC Project Fresh, participants must be enrolled in the WIC program at their local county WIC office and meet income eligibility requirements, which is about $55,000 annual household income per year for a family of four. After enrollment moms, babies and children younger than age 5 receive nutritious foods from the Michigan WIC program and may be eligible to receive a booklet containing $30 in coupons to be used June 1 through Oct. 31 at the participating farmers market.

Senior Market Fresh also distributes coupons to residents who are ages 60 or older with a total household income of $26,973 or less for an individual or $36,482 for a couple. Community members can apply for the program at their county's commission on aging or senior services office. This program runs from May 1 to Oct. 31 each year. Both programs use color-coded coupons so the participant and the market can keep track of how the programs are helping farmers from year to year. I hope both programs continue to grow to more markets so community members can access healthy food and build relationships with farmers.

Health care providers should know and be able to share information about farmers market based food access programs with their patients, because they can guide a patient's understanding, better than most, on the importance of eating nutritious local foods to prevent and treat many health conditions. Groundwork, in partnership with Great Lakes Culinary Institute at Northwestern Michigan College and Munson Healthcare, continues to offer educational opportunities for our regional healthcare providers through Farms, Food and Health Culinary Medicine trainings. This September, we will facilitate the space for providers to visit the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market, take a tour and speak directly with farmers. They will learn about all the food access programs and take away resources.

When your doctor feels confident about these programs, they are more likely to share and connect them to you, their patient. We all deserve the opportunity to enjoy healthful and affordable foods and ingredients. Now, start the grill — the corn and peaches are ready!

Paula Martin is a community nutrition specialist at the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. She leads the Farms, Food and Health program. She enjoys connecting the dots between local food, healthcare and wellness. Health care providers can learn more about next culinary medicine training at www.farmsfoodhealth.org. Michigan Farmers Market Association has information for market managers about food access programs at https://mifma.org/for-markets/food-assistance/.