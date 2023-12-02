Agriculture Forum: The most ubiquitous chemical on the planet

Dec. 2—By Adam Brown

Nearly everyone is familiar with the chemical glyphosate, commonly known as RoundUp, the world's leading herbicide. The term "Cide" is a term to describe a substance that kills a particular thing, whichever the prefix denotes. According to the EPA, approximately 280 million pounds of glyphosate is applied to 298 million acres annually in agricultural settings. However, glyphosate was originally created for another purpose.

Glyphosate was concocted by a Swiss chemist in the 1950s who worked for a pharmaceutical company and patented in 1964 for use as a metal chelating and descaling agent to clean out mineral deposits in pipes and boilers. Chelation refers to the claw-like way in which a mineral is bound to an organic molecule. In soil, glyphosate also functions as a chelating agent making certain macro- and micronutrients, essential for many plant processes and pathogen resistance, unavailable to plants.

Initially tested by Monsanto, the active compounds of glyphosate were patented when they demonstrated herbicidal activity on perennial weeds. Glyphosate use did not ramp up until 1996 after the introduction of RoundUp Ready crops — a series of new genetically engineered (GE) varieties (soybean, maize, canola, cotton, sugar beet) designed to withstand Roundup or other Glyphosate-Based Herbicides (GBHs) without perishing.

Presently, GBHs are the most widely used herbicides with uses across agriculture, forestry, industrial weed control, lawns and gardens. Sites with the largest glyphosate use include those aforementioned GE crops, pastures and hayfields. The rise of GBH popularity coincides with an increased detection of glyphosate and its by-product, aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA), in soils and waters globally.

Contrary to Monsanto's assertions that glyphosate quickly degrades in the soil, studies reveal that glyphosate residues can persist in soil over four years, leading to insufficient levels of essential plant nutrients (calcium, manganese, iron, zinc, boron, copper and molybdenum). These residues negatively impact photosynthesis in corn and soybean, according to Dr. Robert Kremer's work at the University of Missouri. Therefore, the plant can't produce defense mechanisms and are susceptible to infection by opportunistic pathogens. This is very detrimental to plant growth, production, and ultimately yields for the farmer. This relates to the decreased nutrient density foods that land on the grocer's shelves.

Residual glyphosate also affects microbial abundance and biomass in cultivated agricultural soils. It interferes with the shikimate pathway in plants and major groups of microorganisms hindering the production of aromatic amino acids and subsequently shutting down protein synthesis. One study highlighted that glyphosate applications at 1/50th of the recommended rate kills all of the filamentous Aspergillus nidulans fungi. Repeated glyphosate applications likely contribute to the degradation of many beneficial soil biochemical processes.

In soil ecosystems without applied GBHs, increased microbial biomass leads to improved nutrient cycling, plant growth and pathogen suppression. A reliance on this chemical will merely produce resistant weeds and an unhealthy agroecosystem. A farmer's job is to optimize the photosynthesis of their crops to enhance the yield; applying GBHs to the system makes that goal challenging and unfeasible.

Reducing or eliminating glyphosate usage fosters a healthier soil microbial community, enhances nutrient cycling and improves disease suppression — key goals for managing any agricultural system. Choosing to eliminate glyphosate is not only a practical step for optimizing plant and soil health on agricultural lands, but also for perpetuating healthier communities.

Adam Brown is a Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program technician with the Leelanau Conservation District. He has a background in ecology and a B.S. from Western Michigan University in earth science with minors in environmental studies and biology. Prior to becoming a MAEAP technician, he and his wife Haley Breniser owned and managed a certified organic fruit and vegetable farm called Undertoe Farm in Kewadin. He has a passion for sustainable agriculture with a focus on soil health.