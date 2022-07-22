Agriculture labor board helps Oxnard strawberry workers resolve complaint

Strawberries grow at a Ventura County farm in 2020.

The California Agricultural Labor Relations Board assisted four Oxnard strawberry workers in the resolution of a dispute with grower Seventh Tree Farm Inc. over alleged violations in working conditions.

The settlement was finalized July 12, paying the workers $6,687 in lost wages and reinstating their positions.

The workers filed charges of unfair labor practices with the labor board in early April. They alleged Seventh Tree had fired them and threatened to call sheriff's officials because they joined together to complain they hadn't been compensated for work done. They also claimed the employer didn't provide drinking water, bathrooms or water for hand-washing, according to the board's release.

The labor board contacted the employer to begin an investigation into the allegations, said Jessica Arciniega, regional director. The employer agreed to a settlement.

Omar Hermosillo, president of Seventh Tree, said he paid the workers the disputed wages, deducting what they actually made in other positions, and agreed to rehire them for end-of-season work and, later, for the planting season.

Hermosillo said the workers believed boxes of strawberries they had picked were not accounted for and made a complaint.

"It's not easy work," he said. "To be fair, sometimes carts go missing. We worked everything out. We need these employees and we try to keep everybody happy."

Seventh Tree agreed to allow workers to join together to seek improvements in working conditions and to allow labor board agents to visit fields during planting and harvesting seasons.

The labor board enforces California's Agricultural Labor Relations Act, which includes protecting employment rights of industry workers. The board is headquartered in Sacramento and has several field offices, including an Oxnard location that can be reached at 805-973-5062,

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard strawberry workers paid for lost wages after complaint