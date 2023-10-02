Agriculture Ministers of Poland and Lithuania to discuss transit of Ukrainian grain

The agriculture ministers of Poland and Lithuania will meet on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on the transit of Ukrainian grain.

Source: Polish RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lithuania is expected to take over phytosanitary inspections of grain cargoes transiting through Poland from Ukraine, and these inspections are expected to take place in Lithuanian ports.

"We in Poland will put a stamp and control the passage through our country, while Lithuania wants to carry out phytosanitary checks," Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus commented last week.

Once Poland and Lithuania have agreed on the details, negotiations between Poland and Ukraine should begin.

This change in procedure is expected to allow more Ukrainian grain to be exported through Poland, a need that has become even more urgent following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and systematic bombardments of Ukrainian southern ports.

Earlier, the Polish minister said Warsaw would not accept the licensing system proposed by Ukraine to resolve the grain export dispute but would instead help it increase grain transit for sale in third countries. Telus noted that negotiations with Lithuania are already at the final stage.

Background:

Amid the grain crisis, Ukraine has proposed to the European Commission and Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania an export control plan for four crop groups – wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed – to protect their domestic markets.

Nevertheless, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary announced unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian imports, prompting Ukraine to file a complaint against these three countries with the World Trade Organisation.

