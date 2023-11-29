AgriLife at Amarillo Farm & Ranch show helps address agriculture tech, challenges

The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show started Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center, with more than 350 exhibits showcasing companies and innovators in the industry. The show gives those involved in agriculture and ranching the opportunity to connect with all the many entities that are involved in agriculture and a chance to learn about the ever-changing industry. The show continues in Amarillo through Thursday.

Brent Auvermann, professor and center director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research, spoke Wednesday about the show’s importance to the region and the move of the university’s AgriLife Research and Extension Center to its campus in Canyon. The board of regents approved $15 million to rebuild and enhance the facility at its new location.

“This show is one of the biggest of its kind in this region; it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase some of the most important work we do,” Auvermann said. “We have had some breakthroughs in wheat improvement, a central cog in regional agriculture. Wheat, beef and water are essential in their interactions with each other. All these things are very dependent on each other."

Young attendees look over farm equipment at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Brent Auvermann, professor and center director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research, speaks about the university’s AgriLife Research and Extension Center move to Canyon Wednesday at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Auvermann said that the start of construction of the new facility on campus gives the center a greater synergy with the rest of the university and its students.

“These students are super important to us, and being nearer to these students will be a game changer for our research with these graduate students,” Auvermann said.

Among the greatest challenges in agriculture in the region and across the state to Auvermann is the making greater use of the limited supply of water.

Two FFA students from Tascosa High School greet attendees of the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Young attendees climb the stairs of a farm vehicle at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“Water is the big gorilla in the room. The decline is going in one direction and will continue, so we have to figure out ways to use the water more efficiently,” Auvermann said. “We have to extract more economic value from each drop of water that we pump, which is the centerpiece of our research agenda at Texas A&M.”

Labor force development is also a great need, according to Auvermann. He said that today’s agriculture needs greater education in the labor force with all the technological advancements in the industry.

“We expose our students to cutting-edge technologies and scientific concepts that will enrich their educational experiences and create more opportunities for high-paying jobs in agriculture,” he said. “This is not your grandaddy’s agriculture; we are moving into a really high-tech age.”

Attendees look over farm equipment at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M Agrilife Research, discusses agricultural challenges at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, spoke about his institution's role in advancing the agriculture and farm industries.

“We have multiple partners that we work with, and being in closer proximity to the move of the extension center will help to increase collaboration with our research,” Lamb said. “Most of the work we focus on in these centers is confined to cattle feeding and water resource management. We are paving the way for the future of those entities surviving and thriving with less water or better herd management.”

Over 350 vendors were available at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

A vendor discusses his seed product with an attendee at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Lamb said that the extensions' work with industry leaders to determine the focus of future research is essential to the future of the farm and ranching. He said that work in gene editing and sensor technology, which allows ranchers to detect diseases or issues with animals much more efficiently, are key to keeping the industry strong.

Lamb also spoke about the impact of diminished water resources and how to make more with less.

Students from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension show off their cooking skills at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“We are seeing a depletion in water from the Ogallala Aquifer, which is a source of a lot of the water that we use for agriculture in this region,” Lamb said. “We are also seeing changes in rainfall and surface water that will have a major impact on the industry in the area, and we are working on meeting those challenges.”

Another issue Lamb said is counteracting urban sprawl where agriculture is being affected by residential development.

“Our population in this state is growing significantly,” he said. “Texas is 95% privately owned, and so we have big agricultural sectors of land being subdivided,” Lamb said. “This is something that we have to deal with in an environment that will require more food, which creates more pressures on agricultural producers.”

A vendor demonstrates his product at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Lamb said there needs to be a balance regarding regulation where these entities can coexist.

Brock Bevill tests the seat of an off-road vehicle at the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“Very often we put regulations in place because there was a bad apple somewhere else, which affects all in the industry,” he said. “We need to see how these regulations and procedures will impact the environment and industry. These regulations need to be based on science rather than perception.”

The new building at Canyon is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025 and will house 60 employees of AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension. The co-location of these two Texas A&M AgriLife agencies and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and West Texas A&M will allow each to capitalize on their complementary strengths.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: AgriLife holds sessions at Farm & Ranch Show, discusses campus move