Agriplex eyes fundraising home stretch, announces January programs

Jan. 4—The North Alabama Agriplex is getting nearer its groundbreaking goal for a new Community Hub building that will expand its teaching footprint while adding more workplace for staff and volunteers.

As the new year kicks off, the Cullman-based nonprofit says it's well past the halfway point in its $2.3 million capital campaign to help fund construction of the new building planned for its west Cullman campus. As of Jan. 1, the Agriplex still must raise $915,000 to hit its funding target.

The Community Hub will expand the Agriplex's current instructional and office facilities to add a new teaching kitchen for hosting food preparation classes, as well as office space for Agriplex staff and the the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service. Last year, the project received significant contributions from several private and organizational donors, including the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council, and Riverwood Farms owners Stan and Suzanne Wood.

In the meantime, the Agriplex is entering the new year with a full slate of fun and educational activities aimed at learners of all ages, from pre-schoolers to adults. Here's a look at all the learning opportunities on tap at the Agriplex in January:

Programs for Kids

Friday, Jan. 12 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. (Earlybirds); also from 10-11 a.m. — Little Farmers: Shake Your Tail Feather

Kick off the new year by celebrating all your favorite feathered friends along with music, crafts and snacks. Cost is $7 per child, with a maximum cost of $14 per family.

Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: The Secrets to Tracking Animals

Learn the how and why of wildlife tracking, including how to identify animals by spotting tell-tale clues from scat, tracks and much more. Cost is $10 per child.

Thursday, Jan. 11 from 9-11 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Houseplant Jungle

Learn how houseplants help clean our air while exploring the joy of growing them yourself — and learn how to propagate your own houseplant to take home. Cost is $15 per person, with a maximum cost of $30 per family.

Thursday, Jan. 18 from 12-2 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Wild Work Series: Animal Nutritionist/Veterinarian

If you're interested in raising farm animals as a hobby or for your career (or if you just love animals!), you'll love the first class in this continuing series. Cost is $10 per person.

Programs for Adults

Thursday, Jan. 18, Thursday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Feb 1 (All dates from 6-8 p.m.) — Heritage Skills: Adult Sewing Series for Beginners

Have you always wanted to learn to sew? This adult series offers valuable information on the basics of sewing. Each class will provide you with skill instruction and will include its own project (including a bowl cozy, pillowcase, apron, and reversible market tote) using each of those skills. Cost is $40 per person.

Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. — Military Veteran & Beginning Farmer: Meat Processing FAQ

Learn from Alabama Extension what it takes to raise an animal that produces quality meat. Local farmers and processors will share next steps of direct marketing your farm-raised product to consumers, with Ali Gotcher (ACES), a local farmer (Kyle Morris) and meat processor. The class is free, but registration is required.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Sourdough

Join locally famous bread baker Sally Brown as she teaches the ins and outs of making sourdough bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Companion Planting/Seed Starting

Learn to start your own vegetable and flower transplants for your garden, along with what plants grow well together to fight bugs and make your garden flourish. The $15 class cost includes a seed starting kit.

