Agriplex February programs preparing for spring

Jan. 31—With the new year now in full swing, the North Alabama Agriplex isn't just preparing for the start of a new month of hands-on learning opportunities; it's sowing the seeds for a full slate of educational programs that'll see both young and grown-up learners all the way through spring.

Advance registration for all of the Cullman-based nonprofit's classes, from now through the month of May, is available online via the Agriplex's website (agriplex.org). With a busy lineup of expert-led outdoor and agricultural courses pitched at both kids and adults, the Agriplex requires registration for most of its programs — and, since seating space is limited, it pays to sign up early.

The start of February rotates a new roster of courses onto the calendar, with many casting a prepared eye toward the start of the springtime growing season. There are classes on how to prune fruit trees and whip up resourcefully easy meals for adults, while kids get their pick from a class lineup that includes lessons on poultry (plus how to make your own ceramic chicken figurine) or exploring the sensory world through a bunny's delicate nose.

Here's a look at everything that's happening at the Agriplex in February:

Adult programs

Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. — Military Veterans and Beginning Farmer: The Art & Science of Fruit Pruning. This pruning demonstration and workshop will focus on both tree fruits and on small fruit. Space is limited for this free class; if you need help with the sign-up process, call the Agriplex at 256-297-1044. Completing the required pre-registration also secures your light dinner reservation.

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Slow Food Fast. Do you need a quick, budget-friendly meal to feed your family? Do you have an Instant Pot or Air Fryer that's been collecting dust? Instructor Marissa Griffin will teach some simple ways to cook that save both time and money. Course cost is $10 per person.

Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Native Trees For Me? County Extension agent Kira Sims will prepare you to select which trees and shrubs will be best for your yard from the upcoming tree sale (which will be held at the Agriplex on Feb. 24). Course cost is $10 per person.

Feb 22. at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Growing & Protecting Backyard Chickens. Learn how to select and grow your own feathered flock, with a big emphasis on protecting your birds from the rest of the hungry natural world. Course cost is $10 per person.

Children's programs

Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Clay Day with Keramos: Chicken Figurine. Keramos Ceramics will be at the Agriplex to help kids hand-build a ceramic chicken. Aimed at kids ages 5 and older, course cost for the hands-on session is $20 (and there's no charge for accompanying adults.)

Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Zoologist. Friends from Decatur's Cook Museum of Natural Science will be at the Agriplex to share a wealth of information about caring for native and exotic animals. Course cost is $10 per student, with the program aimed at kids from grades 6-12.

Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Little Bunny Follows His Nose. Think like a bunny and follow your nose to this month's program, which is all about our fascinating sense of smell. Aimed at preschool kids ages 3-5, course cost is $7 per child (accompanying adults may attend for free.)

Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Nature Poetry. Study poems based on natural themes and then learn to write your own. Aimed at students from kindergarten through 6th grade, course cost is $10 per child.