Agriplex goes hands-on with Christmas crafts for December event lineup

Nov. 28—Learning to make wreaths and home-grown holiday crafts by hand? Instead of hitting the stores to collect your decorative Christmas gear this year, head to the North Alabama Agriplex this December, where both kids and grown-ups can sign up for a seasonal slice of DIY know-how.

The Agriplex offers courses next month that borrow from Alabama's rich outdoor environment to add some character and color to your holiday décor, whether it's crafting Christmas garland to adorn the front door or creating a one-of-a-kind table centerpiece. Kids can even learn how to identify which trees in our area stay green all winter long — all the better, of course, to help snip the perfect perennial pieces for their own holiday decorations.

Nov. 28 and 29 are also Giving Tuesday nationwide, a day that taps the end-of-year incentive to make a charitable donation before the 2023 tax year ends. The Agriplex welcomes donations for its ongoing capital campaign to raise funds for the nonprofit's new Community Hub building; simply visit the Agriplex's website at agriplex.org and scan the QR code to make your late-year donation a cinch.

Here's a look at everything happening at the Agriplex in December:

Programs for Adults

Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Wreath Making

Start with simple grapevine and construct a beautiful wreath with the addition of fresh, local evergreens in a class that's right for beginners and experienced crafters alike. Program cost is $20; registration is required.

Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Evergreen Table Centerpiece

Learn with instructor Samantha Catland to create a seasonal table centerpiece of fresh evergreens with everlasting flowers and other decorations, all tucked into a lined birch bark box with floral foam. Program cost is $25 per person; registration is required..

Programs for Kids

Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Holiday Crafts

Whether it's ornaments, garland, wreaths, or more, skip the shopping this year and learn to create homemade holiday decor using the treasures of our natural world. Program cost is $15 per child (ages 5 and older); accompanying adults may also attend for free. Registration is required.

Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Makers — Catching Rain

December's project for homeschool students from grades 6-12 is a rain barrel make-and-take session with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service's Rhonda Britton. Program cost is $10 per student, plus the $50 materials cost for the rain barrel. Registration is required.

Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Evergreens

Kids ages 3-5 can examine and learn fascinating facts about the Alabama plants that stay green all winter long. Program cost is $5 per child.

Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Wilderness Survival

Learn how to properly use the resources that nature provides to cover the bare necessities of survival in the wild. Offered in partnership with Randall's Adventure & Training, program cost for this elementary-aged course is $10 per student, with accompanying adults welcome to attend for free.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.