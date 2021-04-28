- By GF Value





The stock of Agripure Holdings PCL (BKK:APURE, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ?4.8 per share and the market cap of ?4.5 billion, Agripure Holdings PCL stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Agripure Holdings PCL is shown in the chart below.





Agripure Holdings PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Agripure Holdings PCL is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.1% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Agripure Holdings PCL has a cash-to-debt ratio of 15.95, which which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Agripure Holdings PCL is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Agripure Holdings PCL is strong. This is the debt and cash of Agripure Holdings PCL over the past years:

Story continues

Agripure Holdings PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Agripure Holdings PCL has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of ?2 billion and earnings of ?0.334 a share. Its operating margin is 15.09%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Agripure Holdings PCL is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Agripure Holdings PCL over the past years:

Agripure Holdings PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Agripure Holdings PCL's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Agripure Holdings PCL's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.8%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Agripure Holdings PCL's return on invested capital is 20.23, and its cost of capital is 13.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Agripure Holdings PCL is shown below:

Agripure Holdings PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, Agripure Holdings PCL (BKK:APURE, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Agripure Holdings PCL stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

