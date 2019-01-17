Is Agro Tech Foods Limited (NSE:ATFL) Potentially Underrated?

I’ve been keeping an eye on Agro Tech Foods Limited (NSE:ATFL) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ATFL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Agro Tech Foods here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

ATFL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that ATFL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ATFL currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ATFL is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

For Agro Tech Foods, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

