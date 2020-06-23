Agrograph Launches Proprietary AGRO™ Score to Assist Agricultural Lenders

New field-level credit score provides accurate benchmarks and instant risk scoring for agricultural lenders, removing the guesswork and biases of previous methods

MADISON, Wis., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph, a Midwest agricultural technology company, announced the launch of its newest product, the AgRiskScore (AGRO Score), a risk management solution aimed to help lenders assess the creditworthiness of farmers.

Agrograph creates data solutions for the industries that all farmers depend on

The AGRO Score provides a standardized farm-to-farm creditworthiness rating ranging from one to five. Creditworthiness is determined by analyzing field-level data including land use, crop yields, and market demand among many other scientifically validated environmental factors.

Agrograph's breakthrough risk management solution addresses a modern challenge facing agricultural lenders, how to streamline the credit assessment process from field to financing. The AGRO Score measures both the risk and spatial distribution of a client's productivity, which a lender can utilize for pricing and portfolio management. In addition, lenders have confidence in the solution as it removes the risk of self-reporting application errors, and accurately compares farm-to-farm values that allow for local, regional, and global benchmarking.

"Historically, few lenders had analytical tools to understand the various factors impacting on-farm profitability and even those that do are limited to a small geography," said Mutlu Ozdogan, founder at Agrograph, who holds a PhD in Remote Sensing and Crop Modeling. "Now, with our AGRO Score standardized metrics scale operational loans, giving financial institutions the ability of to serve farmers across the globe."

The AGRO Score is good for lenders and good for farmers, according to Agrograph co-founder Jim O'Brien.

"Farmers need access to reliable and consistent financial resources, and the AGRO Score broadens the financial tools available to farmers by providing institutions with the confidence needed to invest in agriculture."

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrograph-launches-proprietary-agro-score-to-assist-agricultural-lenders-301082379.html

SOURCE Agrograph