AG's office charges Providence woman with practicing dentistry without a license

A Providence woman was charged with practicing dentistry without a license after a 36-year-old patient was hospitalized with "intense pain and swelling from an infection," Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday.

The attorney general alleges that Altagracia Adames, 57, pulled the victim's molar, stitched the wound and drilled several other teeth, leading to the woman reportedly developing an infection that required treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

The Rhode Island State Police started investigating Adames in November after receiving information from the Rhode Island Department of Health about a victim who received unlicensed dental work by Adames, according to Neronha. The victim corroborated her account by providing investigators text messages between herself and Adames, Neronha said.

When investigators searched a house on Murray Street, "which was known as the location of the defendant's illegal dentistry operation," they found a waiting room, a treatment room with a chair and lights and other equipment "indicative of a dental practice," Neronha said.

Troopers and Food and Drug Administration agents searching the house also found a room containing teeth moldings, a propane pressure cooker, and industrial equipment, according to Neronha.

Adames was charged via criminal information May 10 with one count of practicing dentistry without a license. She is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on August 10 in Providence County Superior Court.

