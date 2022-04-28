AG's office dismisses probe against VW County officials

Apr. 28—VAN WERT — The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office has completed a review of allegations against than a dozen current and former Van Wert County employees and office-holders and has determined those officials did not violate state statutes pertaining to child support collection and enforcement.

Christopher Kinsler, assistant section chief in the Special Prosecutions section of the AG's office, wrote in a letter to Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger that "after a careful inspection of the materials provided, our office has determined it is not appropriate to pursue a criminal prosecution in this matter. Based upon that finding, we are closing our investigation into this matter."

A complaint containing multiple allegations of violations of the Ohio Revised Code was filed with the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office in early February by county resident Jason Crone.

A post on the "Nosey (expletive) of Van Wert" Facebook page, which Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach confirmed went to the heart of the complaint, referenced "Four D" contracts.

"I assume what they're talking about is contracts that county agencies who enforce child support orders can enter into through Job and Family Services," Yarger said at the time. "The county then gets reimbursed for two-thirds of the money spent to enforce the provisions of the law."

Title IV-D refers to provisions contained in Title IV of the federal Social Security Act.

Crone, the author of the post, made allegations of wrongdoing, specifically naming deputy clerks in the county juvenile court, a Job and Family Services employee, the county auditor and treasurer, the county clerk of courts and court administrator, county commissioners, current and former county prosecuting attorneys, current and former judges, current and former magistrates, a county child support attorney and current and former county sheriffs as targets of the complaint.

