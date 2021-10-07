AG's office to handle domestic case involving Somerset DA, his wife

Oct. 7—SOMERSET, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has been granted jurisdiction to prosecute a domestic assault case involving Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas and his wife.

The case, which currently involves simple assault and harassment charges against Amy Thomas, 36, was transferred by senior District Judge William J. Martin after staff from Thomas' office concurred with prosecutors from the Office of Attorney General that the matter should be transferred. Martin signed the order Wednesday, avoiding the need for a hearing to make a final determination.

Amy Thomas was charged by Windber police following a Sept. 12 incident at the couple's home. She is accused of scratching her husband and jumping on his car to prevent him from leaving their home.

Jeffrey Thomas now faces separate charges stemming from an alleged rape six days later. He is accused of unlawfully entering a Windber woman's home and raping her after she slapped him and told him to leave her home. The woman told police she knew Thomas professionally for years and has repeatedly turned down his advances toward her.

The Office of Attorney General is also handling that case.