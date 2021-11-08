AG's office honors Sullivan County crisis center director

Nov. 8—Turning Points Network Executive Director Deborah Mozden is being recognized for her work to improve services for crime victims in Sullivan County.

Mozden, who runs a crisis center serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking, is the recipient of the seventh annual Sandra Matheson Award.

Sandra Matheson created the Office of Victim/Witness Assistance at the Attorney General's Office and was its director for 26 years until her retirement.

Her work in the development of laws, policies, and collaborations led to improvements in the systems that respond to victims of crime, the AG's Office said in a news release.

The Sandra Matheson award was established in 2013 to recognize other individuals that "embody commitment, collaboration and leadership to improve the rights and services for victims of crime in New Hampshire."

Attorney General John M. Formella said that Mozden is "a great example of what you can achieve and the impact you can have when you dedicate yourself to something that is important to you. She has put her energy into this over her career, and there is going to be an organization and help that continues because of her."

Mozden has seen Turning Points Network go from 1.5 staff in the 1980s to eight full-time staff today, serving 1,000 families and individuals annually.

Formella described her as a skilled ambassador, advocate, and administrator who has cultivated effective collaborations with police departments, medical providers, and other social service agencies to build a network of services for victims of crime.