AG's office identifies man found dead in Haverhill business

Feb. 1—Authorities have identified the adult male found dead inside a Haverhill business early Monday, the Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Police responded to a business in Haverhill early Monday for a report of a dead body in the building, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby said in a statement.

Once inside the building, police reported finding a deceased male, identified as Victor Maldonado, 19, of Haverhill.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval. The cause and manner of Maldonado's death, which officials have labeled "suspicious," are pending further testing.

"The circumstances surrounding this man's death, including how he came to be in the business where he was found deceased, are under active investigation," officials said in a statement. "Based on information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public."

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.