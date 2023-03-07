AG's office identifies man shot, killed in police in shooting; officers also identified

Mar. 7—Officials on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot by police on Saturday, as well as the officers who fired their guns.

Joseph Sherrill, 44, of Frederick, was shot by two officers after they found him hiding in a closet with a knife, according to a release from the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division.

Sherrill "rapidly moved toward one of the officers with [a] knife held out in front of him," despite the officers giving him commands to drop the knife.

Per state law, the division investigates all civilian deaths in which police were involved.

The officers who shot Sherrill were identified as Officers Robert Hess and Fahad Mirza. Hess has been the department for five-and-a-half years. Mirza has been with Frederick police for the past eight months. Both were assigned to the patrol division.

Mirza and Hess have been put on administrative leave for "a few days," Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Tuesday. They will then return on administrative duties pending the conclusion of the investigation, she said.

The third officer who was at the scene, and who has not been identified, is still on full active duty, she said.

All the officers wore body cameras during the incident, the release said. The IID will generally make body camera footage public within 14 days of the incident, according to the office's press release.

At around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, three officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of N. East Street to find a man, identified as Sherrill, who had an open probation violation warrant, the release said.

According to the release, when officers arrived, a person in the apartment denied Sherrill was in the apartment, but they allowed officers to come inside and search the residence. An officer found Sherrill hiding in a bedroom closet and armed with a knife, the release said. The officers began telling Sherrill to "drop the knife" while backing away into the living room.

Sherrill then "rapidly moved toward" one of the officers with the knife held out in front of him, the release said. Mirza and Hess fired their guns at Sherrill, fatally hitting him. The officers called for EMS and performed CPR on Sherrill, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife was later recovered near Sherrill. None of the officers were injured.

