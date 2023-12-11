AG's Office IDs man shot by Manchester NJ police, officers who shot him

MANCHESTER - Authorities have identified the man shot dead by police here last week as township resident Shannon Rose, 39, and the township police officers who shot him as Nicholas Greenwood and Michael Anderson.

The shooting occurred after a 911 call about 8:28 p.m. Tuesday "reporting an individual in distress,'' the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability of the Attorney General's Office said in a new release.

Greenwood and Anderson located the subject, identified as Rose, on Elizabeth Avenue about 9:10 p.m., and both officers discharged their AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, fatally wounding him, according to the news release and a police document obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.

The news release said authorities recovered a weapon nearby Rose.

That weapon was identified in the police document as a BCM4 rifle, which is an AR-15 semi-automatic gun.

Rose was married to Melissa Rose, who has been a detective in the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office since 2005.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Greenwood has been on the township police force since 2015, and Anderson joined the force in 2009, according to state pension data.

An obituary for the deceased said he had a "passion for gardening and building things for the home he shared with his wife Melissa'' and "his friends could always depend on his help as a natural fixer upper.''

It said he is survived by his wife and her son, Gabe, his dogs, as well as his parents, nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Police tape

