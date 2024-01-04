AG's office investigates trooper shooting suspect in Rockland

The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations announced today that they opened an investigation into the death of a shooting suspect by New York State Police in Ramapo on Wednesday.

New York State Police Lt. Tara McCormick said in a news release that two troopers pulled over a car on I-87 near exit 15 in Hillburn around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the vehicle was identified by a "Be on the Lookout" alert because of a shooting that happened in Albany earlier that day.

McCormick said the driver of the car fired a gun at the troopers and the troopers fired back, leaving the suspect dead at the scene.

NY State troopers investigate a fatal shooting by police on the NT State Thruway in Hillburn, near the 4th Street bridge Jan. 3, 2024.

The news release stated that one trooper suffered minor injuries and another was unharmed. The suspect and the troopers have not been identified as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The OSI said it "assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission."

Anyone with information on the case can call State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 or the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation at 1-800-771-7755.

