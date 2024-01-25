AG's office investigating fatal police shooting at South Brunswick motel

A man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with federal and New York law enforcement at a South Brunswick motel Wednesday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced.

The victim’s identity was not released by the Attorney General’s Office which is investigating.

Members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force, assisting the New York office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the unnamed motel on Route 1 South in the Monmouth Junction section at approximately 2:05 p.m. to execute an arrest warrant for a suspect in several felony offenses, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers, according to the Attorney General’s Office, and he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:29 p.m.

Authorities recovered two firearms near the victim, the Attorney General’s Office said, and no officers were hit during the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Attorney General's Office under a directive requiring the office to handle any death occurring during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity or while in police custody.

