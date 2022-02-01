AG's office investigating 'suspicious death' of man found inside Haverhill business

Feb. 1—Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male in Haverhill, the Attorney General's Office announced Monday night.

Police responded to a business in Haverhill early Monday for a report of a dead body in the building, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes and Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby said in a statement.

Once inside the building, police reported finding a deceased male.

Identification of the man is being withheld pending identifying and notifying his next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.

"The circumstances surrounding this man's death, including how he came to be in the business where he was found deceased, are under active investigation," officials said in a statement.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

No further information is expected until after the deceased's family has been notified and the autopsy completed.

