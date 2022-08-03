AG's office investigating 'suspicious' deaths of woman, two kids in Northfield

Aug. 3—The Attorney General's Office is investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in Northfield, officials said Wednesday.

Officials from the Attorney General's Office responded to the scene of the three deaths at a residence, Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announced in a release.

Around 4 p.m. Northfield police had the entrance to Wethersfield Drive blocked off, allowing only residents and official police vehicles to pass.

Wethersfield Drive, a windy road populated with 28-30 upscale homes, ends in a cul de sac, with one way into and out of the neighborhood. The State Police Major Crime Unit arrived, but drove around a corner and out of sight of a small group of media just outside the police roadblock at the head of the street.

A helicopter slowly circled overhead, as a steady stream of police vehicles came and went.

Mike Colby lives one house away along Shaker Road for the past 26 years. He said all the police activity in the normally quiet neighborhood had him feeling "nervous."

"My backyard opens up right to that neighborhood," said Colby. "I'm getting ready to do my chores and I said to my wife 'I hope there ain't nobody hidin' in the hay barn.'"

Northfield, located off Interstate 93 just north of Canterbury and south of Tilton, is home to about 5,000 people.

At the Park and Go Market on Park Street, a man filled his truck with gas. Sean, who declined to give his last name, said he didn't like hearing his town's name in the news.

"This is all new up here," Sean said. "Every time I turn the TV on in the morning, it's always something going on in Nashua or Manchester, there's been a killing or a stabbing. Them people can stay down there, and we stay up here. We don't need that crap."

Officials said they expect to release more information about the deaths soon.

