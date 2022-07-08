AG's Office investigating two suspicious deaths in Alstead

Jul. 8—ALSTEAD — Law-enforcement officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at an Alstead home, the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday night.

The home is on Bonnie Brae Drive, the office said in a news release, which notes that everyone involved has been identified and says there is no threat to the public. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

N.H. State Police responded to the scene, assisted by the Alstead Police Department, according to Michael S. Garrity, director of communications for the Attorney General's Office.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, the local dispatch scanner reported two people with gunshot wounds on Bonnie Brae Drive. By 8 p.m., law-enforcement vehicles were lined up along the road.

A news release from the Attorney General's Office says more information will be provided when it becomes available. This is a developing story that The Sentinel will update as soon as possible.