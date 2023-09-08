AG's office issues report on police officers previously cleared in fatal shooting

Sep. 7—Six months after a prosecutor declined to file charges against police officers for the fatal shooting of a Frederick man, the state's Attorney's General's Office has released its investigative report on the case.

On March 4, Joseph Sherrill, 44, was shot and killed in an apartment in the 1500 block of North East Street in Frederick during an encounter with Frederick police.

That evening, three Frederick police officers — Fahad Mirza, Robert Hess and Andrew Coady — attempted to serve Sherrill at the apartment with a warrant for violation of probation.

After obtaining consent to search the apartment, police found Sherrill huddled in a closet with a knife. Body camera footage showed the officers retreating to another room and repeatedly ordering Sherrill to drop his weapon.

Instead, Sherrill charged toward Mirza while holding the knife in the air, the video showed. Mirza and Hess then opened fire on Sherrill, who was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to render aid proved unsuccessful.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) within the state Attorney General's Office is required by law to investigate all civilian deaths in which police were involved, then issue a report of its findings.

The investigation into Sherrill's death involved a medical examination, a firearm analysis and the collection of witness statements.

Investigators also reviewed body camera footage of the shooting. All three officers had their body cameras activated at the time, according to the report.

An autopsy of Sherrill's body by the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of Sherrill's death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

The autopsy found that Sherrill had seven gunshot wounds. Projectiles were recovered from five of those wounds.

Postmortem toxicology testing showed that Sherrill had fentanyl and amphetamine in his system at the time of his death, according to the report.

Crime-scene technicians collected nine cartridge cases from Sherrill's apartment. A firearm analysis found that four of the cartridge cases were fired from Hess' gun and the other five were fired from Mirza's gun.

An analysis of the five projectiles recovered from Sherrill's body found that three of them, including two bullets and one bullet fragment, were fired from Mirza's gun. Another two bullets were identified as having been fired from Hess' gun.

Coady did not fire his gun.

According to the report, neither Hess nor Mirza was required by command staff to complete use-of-force reports after the shooting. Hess, Mirza and Coady all declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Thursday, Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long wrote:

"Ordering an officer under criminal investigation to complete reports or answer questions could violate the officer's 5th Amendment rights, which could make that information inadmissible in court."

Prosecution declinedThe report also detailed criminal charges that were possible in connection with the shooting, including excessive force and homicide, and any justifications or mitigating circumstances that the involved officers could have claimed.

Investigators noted the officers' attempts to deescalate the situation by retreating and verbally ordering Sherrill to drop the knife.

Investigators also wrote that "any less lethal response by these officers would likely not be sufficient to counter the level of immediate and deadly force presented by Mr. Sherrill."

Because only the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office had the authority to prosecute the case, investigators stopped short of making recommendations about whether to file charges against any of the officers.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith announced on March 22 his decision not to prosecute either of the officers involved in Sherrill's death.

According to Thomas Lester, a public information officer for the state Attorney General's Office, local state's attorneys have announced their prosecution decision prior to the issuance of the IID report in only two of the 37 cases the division investigated since it was established in 2021.

In an email to the News-Post on Thursday, Lester wrote that the division was committed to completing its investigation "regardless of any preemptive prosecution decision."

Asked on Thursday why his office declined to file charges in the case while the investigation was still underway, Smith said the state would not issue its report until it received Sherrill's autopsy report — which was not necessary in this case to determine whether the officers' use of force was lawful.

"I disagreed with making both the police officers and family of the decedent wait for a charging decision until a very understaffed [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] came to a cause of matter of death conclusion," Smith wrote in an email to the News-Post on Thursday.

Starting Oct. 1, the IID will have the sole authority under state law to prosecute cases that fall within its purview, according to the division's website.

Coady and Hess are still employed by Frederick police and continue to work on patrol. Mirza is no longer employed by the Frederick police "for a reason unrelated to this incident," according to Long.

"While no one wishes for any police encounter to result in a fatality, we firmly believe that our officers acted appropriately, adhering to policy, their training, and the law even amid immense pressure," Long wrote.

"It is essential to note that the final IID report reached the same conclusion, affirming that our officers acted in accordance with the law."